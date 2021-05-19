Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce sales of $551.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $570.40 million. Saia reported sales of $418.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock opened at $234.25 on Wednesday. Saia has a 12-month low of $100.14 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

