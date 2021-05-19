SakeToken (SAKE) One Day Volume Tops $365,189.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a total market cap of $18.76 million and $365,189.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.08 or 0.01173351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00057328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.99 or 0.09694384 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 130,550,908 coins and its circulating supply is 91,124,713 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

