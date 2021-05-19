salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

NYSE CRM opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

