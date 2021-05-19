salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

