salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

