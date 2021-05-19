salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Trading 1.4% Higher

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $217.59 and last traded at $217.26. 36,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,645,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

