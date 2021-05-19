Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading Up 0.4%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 10,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 27,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

