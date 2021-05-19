Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 1,500 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 177,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth $57,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Several research firms recently commented on MSP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.