Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 5,000 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,958. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.