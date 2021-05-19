Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN opened at €87.23 ($102.62) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.82.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.