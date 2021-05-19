Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.50 ($115.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA:SAN opened at €87.23 ($102.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.82. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.