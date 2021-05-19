Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.59

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and traded as high as $32.90. Saputo shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 2,086 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

