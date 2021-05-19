Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Down 7%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.40 and last traded at $75.73. Approximately 25,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,800,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.44.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

