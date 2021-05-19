SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 2.7% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of SBA Communications worth $77,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $292.66. 512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,726. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,942.07 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.40 and its 200 day moving average is $277.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

