Scala (XLA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,447.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Scala has a market cap of $9.61 million and $25,447.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00341538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00183933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.01044656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,877,779,034 coins and its circulating supply is 10,077,789,034 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

