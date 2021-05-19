Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

