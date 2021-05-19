Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.31

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €124.31 ($146.25) and traded as high as €132.00 ($155.29). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €130.36 ($153.36), with a volume of 668,462 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.17 ($163.73).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

