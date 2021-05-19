Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.