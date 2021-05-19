Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,238 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,141,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 308,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.44.

