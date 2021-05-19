Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 280,684 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,684 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $81,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 147,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.