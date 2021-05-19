Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 6,662 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 105.5% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 422,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $94,709,000 after buying an additional 99,467 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $231.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.07 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

