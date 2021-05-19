Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,225 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

