Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 181,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

DEO stock opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $190.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.09 and its 200 day moving average is $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

