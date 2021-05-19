Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.31% of Brookfield Renewable worth $25,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.