Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 37,141 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

