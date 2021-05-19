Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 930,926 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares during the period. TELUS makes up 1.4% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.69% of TELUS worth $176,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,818,000 after purchasing an additional 473,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

