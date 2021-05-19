Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,133.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a PE ratio of 721.89, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,146.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,146.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

