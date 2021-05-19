Scotia Capital Inc. Has $31.52 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.40. The stock has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $189.92 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.