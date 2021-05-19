Scotia Capital Inc. Has $40.86 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of CGI worth $40,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 404,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 89,461 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 467,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIB. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.