Scotia Capital Inc. Has $53 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after buying an additional 99,220 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

