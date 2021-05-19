Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,046 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $53,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

