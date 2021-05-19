Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $27.65 Million Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 386,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $235,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $283,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

