Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 12,773 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.