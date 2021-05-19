Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of Nutrien worth $89,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Nutrien by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after buying an additional 198,909 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

