Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 197,564 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 197,564 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

INTC stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

