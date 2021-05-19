Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,410 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Open Text worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,947,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 624,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Open Text by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

