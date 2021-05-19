Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

