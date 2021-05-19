Scotiabank Boosts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$59.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s current price.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.50.

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.72.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

