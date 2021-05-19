Scotiabank Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$42.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.80 and a 1-year high of C$40.03.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

