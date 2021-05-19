Scotiabank Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.
TSE CAS traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.20. 309,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
