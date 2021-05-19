Scotiabank Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

TSE CAS traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.20. 309,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

