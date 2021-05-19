Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 334 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.67. 785,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.50. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

