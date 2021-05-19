Seedify.fund Market Cap Tops $9.81 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 46% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 71% lower against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $233,782.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00324394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00195801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.01146441 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00038104 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

