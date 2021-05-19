SEEN (SEEN) Price Down 44.4% Over Last 7 Days

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $10,688.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00011398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

