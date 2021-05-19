Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EGBN. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

