Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

