Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of PGT Innovations worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGTI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 330,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 180,678 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGTI opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.