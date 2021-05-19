Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,119 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

