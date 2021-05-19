Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,992 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Hilltop worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $982,511.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,945.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HTH opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

