Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 7,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 466,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

WTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.