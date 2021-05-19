Selfkey Market Capitalization Achieves $32.81 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $32.81 million and $8.62 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.09 or 0.01036903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00096085 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.